Sony Xperia M4 Aqua now out in the UK

The Sony Xperia M4 Aqua is now available to buy in the UK, and you can nab your handset at Carphone Warehouse.

Carphone Warehouse is offering contracts starting at £15.50 per month. With that deal on its own iD network, you get 150 minutes, 5000 texts and 250MB of 4G data, with the handset coming for free.

Or if you step up to £17.50 per month, you’ll get 300 minutes, 5000 texts and 1GB of 4G data. Again, that’s on the iD network, which is offering some very competitive tariffs having just launched.

The Xperia M4 Aqua has a 5in screen with a resolution of 1280 x 720, and a snapdragon 615 processor backed up with 2GB of RAM. It also has a 13 megapixel rear camera which boasts an intelligent ‘Superior Auto Mode’ that has 52 different settings it can automatically choose from to help you get the best shot with a minimum of effort. And as the name suggests, it’s waterproof, being rated IP65/8.

Dennis van Schie, Senior Vice President, Head of Sales and Marketing at Sony Mobile, commented: “Xperia M4 Aqua represents our renewed mid-range focus – with no compromises. Offering the most popular standout features made famous by our Xperia Z Series – camera capability, two-day battery life and waterproofing – Xperia M4 Aqua brings a proposition and price, products in this section of the market simply cannot match.”

The Xperia M4 Aqua is in stock now at Carphone Warehouse in black, white, and coral colours (the latter being exclusive to Carphone Warehouse).