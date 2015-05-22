Whitepaper: Business mobility — The smart choice

Wider development and utilisation of tablet and hybrid devices have seen the market evolve from nice-to-have executive and account management toys to fully functional computing devices. The launch of purpose-built business tablets, 2-in-1 and convertible devices has forced IT decision makers to rethink the way they deploy computing across their entire organisation, both in their consideration for fulfilling specific tasks and roles, and in their approach to managing and maintaining this device estate.

For the most part, this is a reaction to changing requirements within the business. The drive to create a more productive and agile workforce has forced many organisations to look at how they empower their employees in the field and when interfacing with customers. Tablets and hybrids are seen as critical to that approach, but despite this, many factors challenge their wider deployment, including security, device management and a failure to understand the options available to the organisation.

Recent research by IDC highlights that over two-thirds of companies already have tablets and hybrid devices deployed, and close to 70% plan to purchase tablets within the next two years. The result is that tablets and hybrid devices now account for over 6% of all business computing devices, a figure expected to accelerate to 11% in 2015 and surpass 15% by 2018.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.