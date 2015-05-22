Whitepaper: Seize The Mobile Moment

Customers expect to get what they want in their mobile moment. They expect

to access any information or services from any device, in their immediate

context, at their moment of need. As a result, mobility has become central to

the delivery of a high-quality customer experience and often, by extension,

the employee experience.

IT and business decision-makers must enable employees to seize their

mobile moment, particularly those employees out in the field who must deliver

high-quality service and support to customers directly on a daily basis. To

enhance field service workers’ productivity and, ultimately, service quality,

organizations must mature their current enterprise mobility approaches by

strengthening their mobility strategy, its alignment across business units, and

its integration with other business systems. The most mature organizations

are taking a holistic approach that combines enhancing security, leveraging

data analytics, and using cloud-based services to deliver differentiating

mobile experiences for customers and employees and achieve results.

In January 2015, HP commissioned Forrester Consulting to conduct a custom

study of 271 IT and business decision-makers from companies with more

than 500 employees. The study explored the business priorities, technology

initiatives, and mobility maturity in support of field service workers. All

respondents were manager or director level and above. All respondents

clearly understood the field service worker strategies at their organisation.

To keep reading, download the whitepaper below.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.