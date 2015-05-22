Whitepaper: The guide to business mobility

We may or may not be living in a post-PC era, but we are arriving at a place where mobility is king. Together, mobile devices, wireless and mobile infrastructure and cloudbased services are transforming the IT landscape, making the businesses that can harness their power more agile, competitive and cost-effective, and making things harder for the business that don’t. Ignoring business mobility is not an option. Taking advantage of it can pave the way for future success.

And taking advantage of it is what this guide is all about. We’ll look at hardware that can empower business mobility and the software and services that define it. We’ll talk about the pros and cons of different devices, and where they might fit into your strategy. We’ll also look at how you can manage and secure your devices, plus wireless printing and the most successful approaches to mobile computing and Bring Your Own Device. We hope you’ll leave it armed with a sense of what business mobility means and what it can do within your organisation, and some ideas to make this revolution work for you.

