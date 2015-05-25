Chinese businessman builds USS Enterprise-like building

A Chinese billionaire has made a building designed like the USS Enterprise space ship, from his favourite TV show Star Trek.

Liu Dejian, 43, owner of NetDragon Websoft, a Chinese game developer and mobile internet provider, has received the CBS’s permit to build the spaceship replica building. Liu is also a board member of Chinese search engine giant Baidu.

CBS is a US media company which produces Star Trek and holds all the rights to the program.

“That was their first time dealing with issue like this and at first they thought that it was a joke,” said the company in an email, Wall Street Journal reports.

“They realised somebody in China actually did want to work out a building modeled on the USS Enterprise only after we sent the relevant legal documents,” said the company.

The creation of the replica in the Chinese province of Fujian cost $97 million (£62m), and the construction was started back in 2008. The building is 260-meter long, 100-meter wide, and has six floors.

Currently, the building hosts the headquarters to Dejian’s company. He has been described in certain Chinese media as a large kid.

Star Trek had become his obsession during his college days in the University of Kansas. Dejian has even gone that far that all the doors on the inside slide and open automatically.

Before returning to China, Liu lived in the United States for ten years, and the wealth of his family was estimated to be approximately £390 million.

The Chinese have shown their admiration to the building on the social media platform Weibo.

“Working inside of a spaceship would be so cool,” said one user.

“Unlike the other Chinese nouveau riche, somebody actually pays attention to copyrights,” said another Weibo user.