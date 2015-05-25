Daimler and Qualcomm team up to bring wireless car charging

Carmaker Daimler has announced on Saturday that it’s partnering up with mobile tech company Qualcomm to bring wireless charging to mobile phones in cars, as well wireless charging to the vehicles themselves.

The move comes in time of increased pressure towards carmakers to downsize their engines due to tightening emission rules, Reuters writes in a report.

In a joint statement, Daimler and Qualcomm said they were assessing the application of wireless technology to charge their electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid EVs without ever having to plug them in.

The companies also said they were exploring ways to wirelessly charge other devices, such as smartphones and tablets inside the vehicle, as well as ways to enhance in-car experience through high-speed 3G/4G connectivity.

"It's important that we remain on the cutting edge of technology and continue to deliver unparalleled experiences to our customers," Daimler's board member for research and development Thomas Weber, said.

"With this in mind, we are eager to jointly explore possible fields of future cooperation with an internationally leading tech firm like Qualcomm," Weber said in a statement.

“The automobile has become a mobile platform and an extension of always-on connectivity,” said Qualcomm president Derek Aberle in a statement announcing the deal.

Back in 2010, Qualcomm acquired WiPower, a technology for wireless in-car device charging.

As green and renewable energy sources move higher into the mainstream, the automobile industry is looking increasingly at risk of falling behind. However, with electric cars, autonomous vehicles and wireless charging, cars most likely won’t stay behind for long.