David Cameron's Internet tirade against porn might be blocked by EU

In 2012, David Cameron introduced proposals for new pornography filters that would block adult content automatically, forcing Internet users to contact their Internet service provider if they wanted to unlist from the filter.

Even though those filters have only been applied to Sky customers, Cameron has plans to force all ISPs to comply through court orders, now that The Conservatives have a majority share of the government.

The only thing that may be able to overrule the new law now is European opposition, and it looks like the EU has not taken too fondly to Cameron’s overarching battle against pornography under the “think of the children” banner. The Council of the European Union are considering a proposal to stop ISPs and mobile providers from automatically blocking adult content.

Instead, the EU wants users to be able to opt-in to these family settings. This is a much smarter way to allow those that want the filtration system in place, while allowing those that don’t the freedom to watch all content without running into trouble.

Opt-in family settings already come on Google Search, several web browser and there are programs available to make sure content remains actively filtered. New apps like YouTube Kids are also removing the possibility of kids being exposed to porn and other adult content.

The Conservative Party have many pervasive ideas when it comes to the Internet, including the infamous Snooper’s Charter that Theresa May will try to push for the fourth time. It does go against the laid back attitude the Conservatives have in other areas of government, begging the question why it feels the need to police the Internet so heavily.

Whatever the case, Cameron’s current focus on shutting down adult content seems rather humorous more than anything. An almost backward approach to keeping children safe only, this will only lead to censorship and people being forced to call their ISP and shamefully ask for filters to be removed.

The more worrying end of the stick is when the government starts actively filtering "adult content", which will most likely including torrenting services and anything else the government finds "corrosive" to children.