iPhone 5c saves a man’s life in shotgun attack

A man survived getting shot by a sawn-off shotgun because his iPhone 5c took the hit. How's that for advertising?

I vaguely remember a Mythbusters episode where they tested whether or not a smartphone can stop a bullet. Maybe it wasn't Mythbusters, but I'm pretty certain the bullet went straight through the tiny plastic device.

But that was years ago, and smartphones are now much more bulletproof.

A group of teenagers switched off the local water supply as a prank in Widnes, Cheshire, which prompted Daniel Kennedy, a 25-year-old father of two, to find out what’s going on.

After confronting the group on a public footpath on 15 July 2014, he was shot by Ryan Duggan, 19. Duggan was using a sawn-off shotgun.

IBTimes quotes detective inspector Gary McIntyre of Cheshire Police saying: "Fortunately, the victim's mobile phone took the brunt of the shot and, as a result of this, he survived. This is remarkable - had that phone not been in his pocket at that time he would undoubtedly have died."

Recounting his brush with death, Kennedy told Chester Crown Court: "He spun round. I saw him holding a big silver thing in his hand. There was a flash in front of me and I felt a burning sensation in the bottom of my body. It took me off my feet." The gun was fired from a range of just five feet.

However, his trusty iPhone jumped in front of him in the crucial moment, taking the hit. It gave Kennedy enough time to stagger toward the block of flats where he lived and call for help.

Duggan has been convicted of attempted murder and possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.