Setting up an Apple Watch

But if you're reading this article, you're most likely honestly considering investing £300-something into the Watch, so here's what you need to know before buying one:

You need the iPhone

The device needs an Apple iPhone in order to work, as it can only be paired with that smartphone. However, you don't need the latest iPhone 6. The Watch is compatible with the iPhone 5, iPhone 5C and the iPhone 5S, as well.

You'll need at least 20 minutes to set it up

For every Apple fan, as well as any gadget fan, those will be the sweetest 20 minutes all week, so make sure you enjoy them. Grab your favourite drink, and get started.

Step 1: Attach the charger, turn the device on

This is a safety measure, so that your watch doesn't turn off while being set up. The Watch usually comes with a fairly full charge, but do this just to be safe. Pressing the side button for a couple of seconds, you will see the Apple logo. That means you've turned the device on.

Step 2: Open the Watch app on your iPhone

If you have the iOS 8.2s or above (which I'm guessing you do), you have the Watch app preloaded already. If not, you should update your iOS first.

Step 3: Pair the devices

You know, buy them a couple of movie tickets, book a table at a local restaurant, give them both 20 bucks and send them out the front door.

If that doesn't work, try the this.

Aim the iPhone's camera at your Apple Watch screen. It should automatically pair the two devices. An animated cloud of dots becomes a decorative graphic to show that you've succeeded. If this doesn't work, click the "i" on your Apple Watch display and you'll see it list your Apple Watch's device name.

On the iPhone app, select your Apple Watch device name once it pops up. Enter the six-digit code the Watch gives you, and you're done.

Step 4: Agree to the terms

Scroll down, accept. Nobody reads that stuff anyway, right?

Step 5: Set up a passcode

A passcode is a 4-digit code made to protect your watch from being stolen.

Step 6: Sync up

This is the longest part. The Watch now scans your iPhone for the apps, and loads those that are Watch-ready. Depending on what apps you have installed, this can take up to 10 minutes or so.

Step 7: Go gloat

Walk around town, stroking your hair with your Watch hand every time couple of minutes.

