How to watch Google I/O 2015 live

Google's annual developer conference, the Google I/O 2015 is set to begin in just two days, on May 28.

The two-day conference that is taking place in the Moscone Center in San Francisco is mostly interesting to developers, as the company will showcase its latest software, as well as give the developers a chance to attend workshops with Google engineers.

The conference is also drawing a large crowd of fans, as the company often shows cool new devices and gadgets, as well as other products.

As we already know, the conference will kick off with a two-and-a-half keynote from Google, followed by a day filled with cool breakout sessions.

However, the tickets for the conference are already sold out, and San Francisco is in a land far, far away for a lot of developers and fans alike, which is why Google was kind to offer a live-streaming service for the conference.

Not only will you be able to tap into the stream, you will also be able to schedule what you want to see and get notifications for when your presentation is coming up.

Google also offers a widget for all the webmasters willing to share the conference with their visitors.

So how do you watch the Google I/O?

You head over to the Google Events page, and choose the Live Stream option. There you sign in with your Google account, where you can choose which sessions you want to tap into. Each session has its own check box which you can select.

Pressing the checkbox adds the event to your Google Schedule and offers the option of sending notifications when the event is about to start.

If the even has already started, pressing the little camera button on the right opens up the video window.