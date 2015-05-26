Mobile internet revenue will almost triple by the year 2018

The revenue from mobile internet is expected to increase massively over the next few years, according to a new forecast from Digi-Capital.

The Mobile Internet Report Q1 2015 (spotted by TechCrunch), which the company notes analyses 27 sectors across “mCommerce, consumer apps, advertising, enterprise mobility and wearables”, guesstimates that mobile internet revenue will almost triple from $300 billion (£195 billion) to $850 billion (£550 billion) by the year 2018.

That will primarily be driven by mCommerce – last year saw over $200 billion (£130 billion) worth of mCommerce sales – and by 2018, Digi-Capital predicts that mCommerce will have tripled to $600 billion (£390 billion), with almost half of that revenue coming from Asia, and much of the other half split between North America and Western Europe.

The money spent on mobile advertising will increase at an even greater rate, growing to $85 billion (£55 billion), and mobile ads are set to move up into second place in terms of the overall revenue table, overtaking in-app purchases which are currently at number two.

The revenue taken from consumer apps will also reach $75 billion (£49 billion) by 2018, compared to the $30 billion (£20 billion) which was taken last year.

In a blog post, Digi-Capital noted: “Mobile private market sectors with high relative valuation ranges include travel/transport, tech, mCommerce, advertising/marketing, and games. These private market sectors also have valuations below average, so again broad valuation ranges.

“Mobile private market sectors with relatively low valuation ranges include messaging (excluding the Facebook/WhatsApp acquisition), utilities, social, finance, photo and video, enterprise/B2B, and entertainment.”