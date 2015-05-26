Major network outage now fixed after O2 takes the bank holiday off

O2 experienced a serious glitch with its network yesterday, which saw service outages for large numbers of customers across the country. And predictably enough, given that it was a bank holiday Monday, this did not go down very well.

According to a report from the BBC, the areas which were affected included London, Manchester, Glasgow and also parts of Northern Ireland.

The issues lasted from around 16:00 GMT through until 23:30 last night, and one particularly high profile customer was affected, and took to Twitter to voice his discontent – namely business secretary Sajid Javid.

Javid tweeted: “No signal @O2. Please sort it out.”

And one witty cad, Noelinho, swiftly replied: “Rudderless leadership in the UK. @sajidjavid please sort it out.”

On its live status checker page, O2 apologised to users, and said it was looking into exactly what caused the major outage.

The network posted: “Further to our previous messages where some customers experienced some problems accessing our network, we can confirm that service returned to normal at 23.35 hrs yesterday. We apologise for any inconvenience caused to those customers affected and we will now begin a full investigation to identify the root cause.”

O2 is, of course, about to be snapped up by Three to make what will be the UK’s largest network operator with 33 million customers. A huge customer base which will doubtless be hoping to avoid downtime of this sort of length.

Hannah Maundrell Editor in Chief of money.co.uk comments: "Bank holiday Monday turned into a bit of a nightmare for thousands of O2 customers that found themselves thrown back into the dark ages of no mobile signal yesterday. O2 say that the issues should now be resolved, but they haven’t yet confirmed whether they’ll be offering compensation.

"Anyone that’s had issues – whether they are with O2 or one of their piggyback networks like GiffGaff or Tesco Mobile – should contact their provider to lodge a complaint and ask for money back.

"Previously we’ve seen O2 compensate all customers for network downtime; whether they’ll do the same this time remains to be seen."

[interaction id="5564339828430a5757d5941b"]