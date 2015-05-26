Ofcom to offer MoD spectrum to network operators for 4G

Ofcom has announced plans to auction new slabs of spectrum which are currently being used by the Ministry of Defence.

We’ve been hearing a lot lately about how hard bandwidth is being pushed in the UK, and the situation will obviously worsen as more people go online with smartphones – therefore the government is trying to free up spectrum used by the public sector to benefit the population at large.

2.3GHz and 3.4GHz spectrum is being made available, well suited for use by network operators for 4G, and mobile networks are being asked to put their views forward on how the auction should proceed. This consultation period will last for a month.

The majority of this new spectrum will either be handed out late in 2015, or early next year – depending on what sort of feedback Ofcom gets. The remainder will be auctioned at an unspecified later date.

Ofcom stated: “There will be no coverage obligations placed on this spectrum. This is because the frequencies being auctioned are better suited for high capacity and faster speeds, rather than achieving wide geographical coverage.”

Ofcom is also looking at 5G, and at the start of this year invited mobile industry bigwigs to make their views known on how the next generation of wireless communications will pan out in this country. Potential speeds of up to 10Gbps through to 50Gbps are expected to be achieved with 5G.