Samsung has an Iron Man edition Galaxy S6 Edge

Samsung isn't giving up on the smartphone market without a fight, and as Robert Downey Jr. joins in on the action, the company’s headquarters are probably echoing with the Beatles’ With a Little Help From my Friends.

Robert Downey Jr. or better say Iron Man is now the trademark face of the Samsung Galaxy S6 and the S6 Edge phones.

As The Verge says in a report, Samsung has co-opted Stark's Iron Man mask and colour scheme, using both on a new limited edition version of its Galaxy S6 Edge smartphone.

The model also comes with a wireless charging pad made to look like one of Stark’s arc reactors. Kids somewhere are now experiencing slight seizures from the sheer excitement.

Those kids somewhere are actually in South Korea, Hong Kong, and China only, as those are the places where Samsung has decided to sell these devices. If you want to get your hands on one, you’ll have to import it.

However, aside the cosmetic changes (the device sports the red and gold theme for its hardware, as well as for the software) and the charger, the rest of the phone is basically the same and, as Engadget also noticed, Samsung forgot to rename Google Now into J.A.R.V.I.S., which would probably be the coolest, most awesome thing to happen to Samsung since ever.

A short YouTube video showing the unboxing of the device can be found below, where you can see how the phone looks, as well as the wireless charging pad.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wB6MId15cpo