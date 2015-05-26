Should Apple be worried? Samsung crushing Apple in the smartphone wars

Some new figures for smartphone sales have emerged, showing that Apple is not level with or outdoing Samsung any longer – in fact, it's not even close now.

According to the figures from TomiAhonen Consulting (spotted by VR-Zone), which are for Q1 of 2015, Samsung is well in the lead at the top with a market share of 24.3 per cent, having shifted 82.8 million units in the quarter.

Apple is in second place on 61.6 million units, with a market share of 17.9 per cent.

Following Cupertino is Lenovo in third place, with the company having sold 18.7 million handsets for a 5.5 per cent market share. Huawei is close behind with 17.5 million shifted and a 5.1 per cent market share, followed by LG with 15.4 million and a 4.5 per cent share.

Xiaomi is not in third place, as some other analysts have said, but according to these figures it’s in sixth position with 15 million units sold, just behind LG by a smidge with a 4.4 per cent market share.

ZTE follows Xiaomi on 12.5 million units, having a 3.5 per cent slice of the smartphone market. Coolpad/Yulong, TCL/Alcatel, and Vivo round out the ten biggest players, with some notable absentees, namely Sony and Microsoft, having fallen out of the top 10.

So while Xiaomi might not be performing quite as impressively as others have indicated, Chinese smartphone vendors on the whole are certainly making great headway.

In terms of operating systems for Q1, Android is of course at the top with a 77 per cent market share, followed by iOS on 18 per cent. Windows Phone is on a lacklustre 3 per cent.

Tomi T Ahonen commented in a blog post: “The Apple pattern of a surge for Christmas is now subsiding as expected, and the iPhone market share will fall the next two quarters, and like I've said many times before, the new models this year will determine how Apple does, it’s possible that we soon see the unit-sales peak of iPhones. It should come in a couple of years.”

As for Samsung, while this is obviously welcome news for the time being, recent reports have pointed to the Galaxy S6 not selling as strongly as was anticipated – and if it fizzles like the Galaxy S5 did, the company will be in serious trouble