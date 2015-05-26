Spotify unveils a new and improved mobile app

For many folks, music gets them through the day, or even life. There's also no shortage of services out there looking get users to choose them. While some are lesser known, Spotify certainly isn't, as it's an industry leader that boasts 25 billion listening hours since it launched.

Now the streaming company is making some improvements that should satisfy customers even more. Users of the mobile app can expect what Spotify terms a "richer experience" for the Now app.

Included is an improved start page that promises to always provide the right playlists to get users through the day. It will take a bit of adaptation, but over time it learns your tastes and culls music from your personal collection to blend a mix that improves over time.

There's also Spotify Running, which is exactly as the name implies - it aims to keep your workout motivated. The service promises "We’ve combined the best music on the planet - recommendations based on your listening history, multiple-genre playlists and original running compositions written by some of the world’s foremost DJs and composers - all tuned to your tempo and seamlessly transitioned to ensure you’ll never miss a beat. Start running and Spotify will detect your tempo, matching the perfect music in time to your step - making you a harder, better, faster, stronger runner". This includes a venture with Nike that will bring the experience to Nike+, though that will be later this year.

Also being added is video content and original songs. There will entertainment news and clips from main sources like ABC and BBC.

Spotify promises that it's just getting started, so you can expect further improvements on the way.

Photo Credit: ra2studio /Shutterstock