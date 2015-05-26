The Guardian joins AOL On video platform

The Guardian has signed a deal to distribute original video content through AOL On, the on demand news and entertainment platform.

The British newspaper will supply AOL On’s publishing partners, which have a combined audience of more than 1 billion views a month, with news and documentaries.

Read more: Guardian’s destroyed Snowden MacBook in a museum exhibit

The video platform has already secured partnerships with the likes of Channel 4 News, ITN and the Telegraph and shares its content through both AOL’s own sites such as the Huffington Post and TechCrunch, as well as external webpages like TalkTalk and Trinity Mirror.



“AOL is committed to producing premium content that captures the imagination of consumers,” explained Graham Moysey, head of international at AOL. “Curation and distribution go hand in hand with great content and we are delighted the Guardian has chosen AOL On as a partner to drive even greater audiences to their content.”

The deal between AOL On and its partners is very much a two-way street, with the Guardian now free to use any of the service’s own 1 million videos on its website. Aside from news features, AOL has created more than 50 original shows for its on demand platform, including James Franco’s Making a Scene and Park Bench, which stars Steve Buscemi.

Read more: Who is buying who? Rumours start floating following AOL acquisition

The Guardian has not yet confirmed what content it will be producing for AOL On, but it may take a more UK-centric approach than most of the other content providers. However, AOL On has commissioned two UK series already, involving Tess Daly, Rochelle Humes and Richard Bacon.

