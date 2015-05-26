Periscope launches on Android

Twitter’s wildly popular mobile livestreaming app Periscope is finally arriving on Android, following a launch on iOS two months ago.

Having already signed up over one million users, Periscope is becoming a great way for celebrities and regular people to stream events; everything from protests to press conferences to rocket launches.

Instead of having video uploaded a few hours after the event, allowing people to livestream the event could be the next step in media. It could evolve TV news in the same way Twitter has evolved tabloid news, for better or worse.

The Android app feature a few new tricks, including moving back to a livestream after responding to a text or Facebook message, getting notifications when someone goes live, or when that person shares another broadcast.

Twitter has plans to integrate Periscope more heavily in the microblogging service, hopefully allowing users to view the livestream without leaving Twitter. For now, users are moved to an iOS, Android or web client to continue viewing the livestream.

Periscope represents a big opportunity for Twitter in keeping users interested, but it also presents a potential space for advertisers. Twitter needs more advertising space given its poor earnings results last quarter, resulting in a massive drop in stock price.

Video is the new bridge for Twitter to cross, something it started with Vine last year. Periscope is a continuation of the move to video, but this time without the limitations Vine offered.

Considering events like the Baltimore riots, Nepal earthquake and the Ukrainian civil war were all broadcast heavily on Twitter, Periscope is a natural next step for media and people at the event, to show the real side of the story.