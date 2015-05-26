The Witcher 3 biggest launch title in the UK this year

CD Projekt Red has managed to swoop in and take first place in the UK video games market this week with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, its new open-world RPG that is taking the gaming world by storm.

After being hyped for two years, many were worried The Witcher 3 would end up the same way as Destiny, Titanfall and Evolve, with meagre reviews and a lack of attention after a few weeks.

Thankfully that is not the case, developer CD Projekt Red is reporting 608 per cent increase in opening week sales compared to The Witcher 2. The game is available on Xbox One, PS4 and PC, launched at the same time on all three platforms.

Chart-Track claims 63 per cent were sold to PS4 customers, 32 per cent to Xbox One and 5 per cent to PC. This is misleading, since Chart-Track does not take into account the millions of digital downloads on PC, a much higher percentage than on Xbox One and PS4.

Even with the massive growth in the UK, it is not clear if The Witcher 3 will be able to hit the almighty record of five million sales in the UK, which Rockstar Games’ Grand Theft Auto 5 managed.

Grand Theft Auto 5 currently sits in third place in the UK video games market, despite being available for Xbox One and PS4 since late 2014. Farming Simulator 2015 is in second place, following the launch of the simulation game on consoles earlier this month.

The Witcher 3 has two planned DLC coming this week for free, as CD Projekt Red hopes to keep gamers playing the game long after the opening month is finished. Considering the hundreds of hours of content packed into the main game, fans shouldn’t be worried about a lack of things to do inside the Northern Kingdoms and Nilfgaardian Empire.