100 million people use Snapchat every day

Video messaging app Snapchat has almost 100 million daily active users, the company's CEO Evan Spiegel said during the Re/code Code Conference on Tuesday night.

Spiegel added that he thinks daily active users is a more accurate number than monthly active users, but that, internally, Snapchat actually measures hourly active users.

He said that with the ever-increasing number of smartphone devices people have, and considering the fact that they have their phones with them at all times, monthly active users statistic isn’t specific enough.

The company is currently valued at $15 billion (£9.7bn) and it’s now looking for ways to ramp up its advertising game. With these figures, the company is most likely aiming to attract more advertising.

Right now, advertisers can buy placement in "Stories" — collections of photos and videos that the app sources from lots of people, based around events or locations — and Spiegel promised that the company won't let brands use Snapchat in the same way regular people do.

"We don’t want brands to act like people, because they’re not people!" he says. "So, we don’t make it easy for them to do that."

Spiegel also added that the company doesn’t plan on adding ads in communications, as he wants people to focus on talking to one another and not the ads.

"We won’t put ads in communication," he says. "It’s like, 'Get out of here. We’re talking."

Snapchat is a mobile chat app developed by Evan Spiegel, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown. It’s different from other chat apps in ways that the videos, text and photos sent get deleted a couple of seconds after the recipient reads them.