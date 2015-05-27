Google I/O 2015 live blog

Google I/O 2015 - its annual developers conference - is taking place on 28-29 May at the Moscone Center in San Francisco and will "explore the latest in tech, mobile & beyond," which sounds like a lot to cover in just two days!

As well as the usual keynote speeches, there will also be an abundance of workshops hackathons and code review sessions for attendees to sink their developer teeth into.

Last year's event revealed a plethora of exciting new announcements, with a preview of the Android Lollipop operating system, Android Auto for cars to compete with Apple's CarPlay, Android TV for smart TV's and Android Wear for smartwatches being among the biggest reveals.

But what can we expect at this year's Google I/O? Well, there's likely to be some kind of announcement about Android M (Marzipan?), even thought Android Lollipop still holds less than a 10 per cent share of the market.

As well as this, expect more updates around Chrome (probably with a mobile focus), Google Cast in the form of new Chromecast hardware and Google's future plans for the Internet of Things centered around smart home appliances.

Whatever the news, we'll be covering the whole of Google I/O 2015 live right here, so be sure to check back for all the updates throughout the two days.