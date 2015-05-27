Google I/O schedule: when does the keynote start?

Google I/O is the annual developer conference for all things Google, including new updates to Google services, Android and new programs in the Internet of Things world.

The event is held in two days, from 28 to 29 May. The keynote will be the first thing on the agenda, starting at 17:30 (BST) on May 28. The keynote will last 2 hours 30 minutes. It will be ran by Google services chief Sundar Pichai, with guests from each sector in the services world announcing new services and updates.

Following the keynote, Google will run several coding sessions on new services and updates, to make sure developers understand each element. The sessions will last between 30 minutes to 1 hour and several will overlap due to time constraints.

29 May will be all day coding sessions, starting at 12:00 and ending at 24:00. Google has coding sessions for almost every aspect of its services, from mobile web, to gaming to reCAPTCHA.

Google will live stream all of its sessions alongside the keynote on YouTube or any of its other locations where it will be showing Google I/O. We expect Google I/O’s app or website will be necessary to move between sessions, to find the right one.