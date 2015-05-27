NEXT Biometrics receives an order of 160,000 fingerprint sensors

The fingerprint sensors maker NEXT Biometrics announced today it had received an order for 160,000 fingerprint sensors.

The order, which should be delivered in September and October 2015, brought the company’s orders during the past five weeks to $1.4 million (£910,000).

The customer for this order requested to stay anonymous for the time being.

Tore Etholm-Idsoe, CEO of NEXT, said, “During the past five weeks, NEXT Biometrics has received fingerprint sensor orders from different market segments amounting to $1.4 million USD, or 10 million Norwegian Krone (NOK).”

Biometrics is becoming increasingly important in mobile devices and online security, as companies push to eliminate passwords and PIN codes.

Deemed outdated and unsecure, passwords are looking to be replaced with other types of security, including fingerprint scanners, retina scanners, but they even go as far as under-the-skin RFID chips and heartbeat monitors.

Certain Apple iPhone devices have an integrated fingerprint scanner, as well as devices from Motorola, Samsung, HTC and Huawei.

Microsoft has also recognized the need for improved security, which is why Windows 10 will also offer ways to sign in through a fingerprint.

However, even fingerprint scanners are exposed to risks. As we reported earlier, Samsung’s smartphones could be hacked to steal the fingerprint data, which is why the company was quick to issue a security patch.

We are definitely moving away from passwords and PINs into security measures which require some parts of our bodies to confirm our identities. However, will that keep our data safer is yet to be seen.