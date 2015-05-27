AnonCoders return, holds Political Party website hostage

From Saturday afternoon, all the way until Tuesday morning, an international hacking group held the Republican Party of Kentucky’s website under its control.

In a message to The State Journal the group AnonCoders said they didn’t do it for amusement, but as a message to “all corporate governments, all countries,” to inform all that all Muslims are not terrorists and that “it is a misconception that Muslims are spreading terrorism, when in all reality, the governments are killing innocents and they are the true terrorist.”

The group told The State Journal in a message that any insurrectionist who kills “a noncombatant is guilty to Islam,” and quoted the Quran saying, “He who kills a man is responsible for killing all mankind.”

RPK Chairman Steve Robertson said the hack attack was a “big inconvenience”, and added that the site held no vital information.

“We only use it (the hacked site) for information and it isn’t connected to our internal databases or servers in the building. It’s been a big inconvenience. We’ve been fortunate.”

The hacker group group also took responsibility for the takedown of French television station TV5Monde on 8 April, 2015 which shutdown the station’s 11 channels, took control of its social media pages and the station’s ability to broadcast for several hours.

They did, however, deny any links to Anonymous. “We are not Anonymous. We have nothing to do with Anonymous, but Anonymous wanted to collaborate with us (and) we refused.”

The AnonCoders hacking team signed the Kentucky GOP’s site with their handles: Slim El, Albanian Attacker, Black Worm, Dr. T3rrOr, ResCool1337, Sys Ghost, AnoaGhost, XghosTny, Verus Noir, Dark Shadaw Tn, Dr.AfenDena, M4Xs4L1M1 and all Muslim Hackers.

This is not the first time AnonCoders has been in the news, following its large-scale hack attack of over 100 websites as part of a campaign it calls #OpIsrael.

UPDATE: We reached out to an AnonCoders member on Facebook and received the same response as that given to The State Journal, along with statements declaring that "Islam is a religion of peace and it teaches the most peaceful ways of living" and "The most beloved prophet Hazrat Muhammad (S.A.W.) was the most loving & honest person which world has ever seen. So , How can His followers be Terrorists?"

We are still in contact with the group so will post more updates as we get them.