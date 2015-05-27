Record breaking slow-motion smartphone camera to enter market

Sharp is shaking up the smartphone camera market by enabling users to record slow motion video at a staggering 2,100 frames per second (fps).

The manufacturer has struggled to make inroads into the handset market, but will be hoping that the addition of the world’s highest-rate super slow motion playback will improve its fortunes.

Read more: Sharp readies world-first bezel-less smartphone for US market

The camera, which can be found on Sharp’s Aquos Zeta, Aquos Xx and Aquos Serie smartphones, will record at 210 fps in 854 x 480 resolution or 120 fps in full HD. When combined with image processing for improved slow motion quality, the frame rate reaches 2,100 fps. Essentially, frame compensation technology duplicates each frame up to 10 times, turning 210 fps into 2,100 fps.



Overall, this leads to a much smoother slow-mo effect than usually experienced with smartphone cameras, rivalling the kind of quality normally reserved for professional digital cameras. The new feature was revealed at a press conference in Tokyo earlier this week, where Sharp demonstrated its handsets’ capabilities by showcasing slowed down videos of fireworks and water droplets. The Aquos range smartphones are capable of playing videos at one-seventieth normal speed.

The handsets are due for release in the next few weeks in Japan and will be available across NTT DoCoMo, SoftBank and KDDI networks. There is no official word on whether the phones will be made available in other markets as of yet.

Read more: Sharp stock plunges following another atrocious year

The Aquos range was not the only announcement made by Sharp this week. The Japanese firm also revealed a new 7-inch tablet, reported to be the world’s lightest for its size. Called the Aquos Pad SH-05G, the device weighs in at 213 grams, measures 174 x 105 x 8.0 mm and is powered by a Snapdragon 810 chip. The device is scheduled for release in July.