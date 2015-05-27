Snowden is a “total hero” to Apple co-founder Wozniak

Former NSA contractor and now fugitive living in Russia, Edward Snowden, is a “total hero” to Apple co-founder, Steve Wozniak.

Wozniak, speaking to Arabian Business, gave his support to Snowden, who now lives in Russia after leaking thousands of confidential National Security Agency (NSA) documents to the media.

The documents have shown how the NSA spied on its own citizens, as well as foreigners and foreign governments, sparking a global debate on the acceptable limits of surveillance.

Some find Snowden to be a hero, while others criticized his actions. Wozniak is in camp number one, and he explained why he thinks that way: "He's a hero to me because he gave up his own life to do it... And he was a young person, to give up his life. But he did it for reasons of trying to help the rest of us and not just mess up a company he didn't like."

"Total hero to me; total hero. Not necessarily for what he exposed, but the fact that he internally came from his own heart, his own belief in the United States Constitution, what democracy and freedom was about. And now a federal judge has said that NSA data collection was unconstitutional."

After leaking thousands of documents to the press, Edward Snowden fled the country out of fear of being prosecuted. He now lives in an undisclosed location in Russia who gave him a three-year residency permit, allowing him to move freely within the country.

He recently said he feels very secure in Moscow.