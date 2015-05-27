Sony takes on Xbox Live with PlayStation Plus Specials

Sony is giving subscribers to its PlayStation Plus service a few extra perks as it looks to outgun Microsoft’s Xbox Live.

PlayStation Plus is a membership-only service available for both the PS3 and PS4 and entitles users to exclusive features such as early access to demos and store discounts.

However, Xbox Live Gold customers have recently been treated to newer titles, while PS Plus users generally had to make due with retro games. This is set to change with the launch of PlayStation Plus Specials, a new feature available immediately.



The service will offer members new titles at discounted prices and also allow them to download exclusive DLC bundles, offering a greater incentive for PlayStation owners to sign up to the scheme.

Chieh Chen, digital distribution manager at Sony explained that PlayStation Plus Specials arrives as a direct result of customer feedback.

“We’ve been listening to your feedback, and today I’m thrilled to announce PlayStation Plus Specials, our brand-new deals program offering exclusive discounts for PS Plus members on the newest games and add-ons,” he said. “That’s right, these deals will be available to PS Plus members only.”

The inaugural PS Plus Specials lasts until 1 June so gamers will need to move quickly if they don’t want to miss out on the new deals. Sony are currently offering action role-playing game Bloodborne for $47.99 and discounted bundles for Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Dragon Ball Xenoverse and Oreshika: Tainted Bloodlines.

Sony has not confirmed if the new feature will be coming to the UK version of PlayStation Plus, nor has it said when the next batch of titles will be discounted, but PlayStation fans will certainly be hoping for exclusive deals on a more regular basis.

