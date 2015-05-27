Twitter overtakes LinkedIn as #1 social network for salespeople

LinkedIn’s motto is the social network for business, but when it comes to salespeople, Twitter might be the more engaging platform. That is despite Twitter having 62 million less active monthly users on the platform.

The new information comes from a sales survey, showing Twitter peak ahead of LinkedIn on “social site used for sales process” in 2014. Facebook was behind in third, followed by Google+, no sign of other social networks.

Several analysts claim due to Twitter’s laidback design, it allows salespeople to be informal but still maintain a professional attitude. This is good for sales, and LinkedIn is used for ending successful business arrangements captured on Twitter.

This might not be good for LinkedIn, the business social network that wants to offer end-to-end business relations. If Twitter is the core component for people to move to LinkedIn, it means the business network needs Twitter to keep growing.

Still, LinkedIn on its own is a prominent network and is bound to continue growing as it adds new social and learning tools. The recent acquisition of Lynda.com for £1 billion should add a good amount of tutorials and lessons to keep users inside LinkedIn, instead of using other services for users to build their portfolio and clientele.

LinkedIn had a bad quarter in the stock market after the acquisition of Lynda.com, announcing rather poor earnings and terrible future profits and revenue. Twitter also dropped heavily this quarter, after an investor revealed the revenue and future projections a few hours after Twitter’s expected earnings call.

There have been rumors both are acquisition targets for Google, Yahoo and Apple. All three need a prominent social network, and both Twitter and LinkedIn provide an active audience capable of offering hundreds of millions of users.