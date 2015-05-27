WD refreshes My Passport Ultra portable hard drives

WD has pushed out new models of its My Passport Ultra and My Passport for Mac portable drives.

The seventh generation models have increased the maximum capacity from 2TB to 3TB, and they come in four different colours – black, white, blue and wild berry. So you can now get the drives in 500GB and 1TB models, as well as 2TB and 3TB.

The My Passport Ultra offers support for USB 3.0, and 256-bit AES hardware encryption to ensure that if you do lose the drive, if some ne’er-do-well finds it they won’t be able to get their hands on your data.

WD has also introduced a new optional accessory for the drives, namely the WD Grip Pack. This is basically a soft band that comes in five different colours – smoke, slate, grape, sky and fuchsia – and it wraps around the portable drive to give, well, more grip so there’s less chance of you dropping it, and also some extra personalisation (a matching colour USB 3.0 cable is also provided with the pack, a nice touch).

Tony Tate, general manager and vice president of Content Storage Solutions at WD, commented: “With more photos being taken than ever before, it’s critical to have a high capacity, reliable external storage solution that you can carry everywhere. The latest generation My Passport drives deliver an easier automatic back-up experience, hardware-based encryption for security and higher capacities than ever before.

“Consumers can keep all their content in their pockets, while expressing their personal styles with the colours and WD Grip Pack.”

The new 3TB model will retail at £159, and should be available shortly.