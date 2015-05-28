Apple exec drops heavy hint about electric car

Could Apple be serious about developing an electric car? The evidence is certainly mounting, and a recent comment from the company’s operations chief has added further fuel to the rumour fire.

At the Code Conference, Apple’s Jeff Williams was asked a question about what Cupertino is planning to do with the vast piles of cash sat in its coffers.

The New Zealand Herald reports that Williams replied: “The car is the ultimate mobile device,” although he swiftly added, “we are exploring a lot of different markets.”

That’s a hint so heavy it doubtless hit the stage and caused a boom that reverberated around the room for quite some time.

The interviewer pressed him further on the matter, as you can imagine, but he wouldn’t be drawn to talk about the specifics of an electric car, instead moving on to discuss Car Play. Evasive action indeed…

There have been numerous hints about Apple’s potential vehicle thus far, and also industry moves such as the controversial alleged poaching of five top engineers from a battery manufacturer, who have supposedly been employed to work on car battery tech.

Recent news also pointed to Cupertino working on the electric car in Ireland, with the firm planning what has been described as a major expansion of operations over in Cork. Apple's Hollyhill-based factory saw over £200 million worth of investment a year and a half ago, and a recent job listing for a supply manager noted that the applicants must have experience in the automotive industry.

Of course, as ever there’s every chance Apple is merely researching the possibilities here, and nothing will ever come of it – much like the rumoured HDTV of times past.