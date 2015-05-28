Buzzfeed CEO confirms plans for an IPO

Buzzfeed has joined the long line of companies planning an IPO within the next two years, CEO Jonah Peretti revealed at the Code Conference plans to hit Wall Street.

Similar to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, Peretti did not give a timeline for the apparent IPO. It is in the works, but Buzzfeed does not have any specific dates or investment banks it plans to partner with for the public offering.

Buzzfeed has impressive stats to back up the IPO, like one billion video views per month and 85 million views online. The social integration with Facebook, Twitter and other platforms has made Buzzfeed a giant in the news and content industry.

That said, it has its fair share of critics, who find Buzzfeed’s sponsors a little too pressing on the editorial side of things, leading to criticism of certain companies dropped from the website without any updates.

For investors that might not be an issue however, considering keeping in line with sponsors is bound to add bonus points for Buzzfeed’s revenue.

Buzzfeed was valued at $850 million (£556 million) last August, following a Series E funding round. In comparison, Vox Media, the startup in charge of The Verge, SB Nation and Polygon is valued at $380 million (£248 million), although that might spike now Vox has acquired Re/Code.