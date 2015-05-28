Creepily track your Facebook friends with this new app

There's a new Chrome extension that shows you a map of where your friends are sending their Facebook messages from.

If you think that sounds creepy, it is.

Marauders Map maps the location data added to Facebook Messenger, but it only works for your friends who have location sharing enabled on the mobile app.

When your location sharing is on, Marauders Map pulls longitude and latitude coordinates that are stored in Javascript script, which in turn informs you of where your mates are.

However, it also gives away your exact location, so the best thing to do here is to always send your Facebook messages while you’re somewhere hilarious, just to mess with your friends (for example, the police station?).

The best (or worst) part about this app is that it allows you to check the locations for messages that were sent ages ago. The app goes as far as 2013.

Marauders Map was designed by student developer Aran Khanna from Massachusetts. At the Chrome App Store, he describes his app in one single, but very effective sentence: Creepily track your friends from FB messages.

Now, for the other side of the story: If you’re worried someone might stalk you (or you know for a fact that someone is stalking you) it is very easy to turn off location sharing.

When you open the Messenger app on your mobile device, hit the little arrow icon in the bottom right hand corner of your Messenger screen. You'll also want to disable location sharing in your settings too.