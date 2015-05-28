Daily deal: Save £20 on a Dell C1760NW wireless colour laser printer

It's a very exciting day today folks, as Google I/O 2015 kicks off later off today in San Francisco. Make sure you're following our live blog for all the updates throughout the next two days.

Today's daily deal features a Dell C1760NW wireless colour laser printer, which can be yours for just £109.99 excluding VAT, a saving of £20.84.

The Dell C1760NW wireless colour laser printer provides brilliant, high-quality colour prints from an easy-to-use and affordable device, with built-in Ethernet and WiFi to enhance office efficiency.

Documents can be shared over a network and printed from Android and iOS devices and an intuitive two-line LCD display with five button control panel means tasks can be initiated quickly and easily.

This printer is perfect for small to midsize businesses and home-office environments, with a capacity of 15 pages per minute (ppm) in black (A4) and up to 12 ppm in colour.

To get this Dell laser printer deal for yourself, simply click the 'Buy Now' button above or below.