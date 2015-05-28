G-Cloud 5 extended ahead of next-generation launch

The Government Digital Service (GDS) has extended the G-Cloud 5 framework agreement for a further six months to ensure continuity as it develops G-Cloud 7.

Two iterations of the cloud procurement framework are currently available on the Digital Marketplace: number five and six.

Suppliers on the framework have been notified of the extension via email from the Crown Commercial Service.

The decision to extend the fifth iteration of G-Cloud comes as the latest sales figures from the framework are published, revealing that buying has slowed down since March this year.

This is in comparison with £42 million spent on the framework during the first month of the year and £38 million spent in February.

As usual, central government is accountable for the bulk of spending via G-Cloud, with just 24 per cent of total sales involving the wider public sector.

SMEs continue to receive relatively equal amounts of business through the framework in comparison with much larger enterprises - SMEs received 49per centof total sales by value and 58 per cent by volume.

Spending on the Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) lots rose every so slightly last month, whilst the popular Specialist Cloud Services lot fell sharply, as did Software as a Service.

GDS has also updated the Digital Services framework sales figures, revealing that the total spent has now hit £16,415,459.

Unlike on G-Cloud, SMEs dominate this framework, accounting for 73 per cent of sales.

However, central government also dominates Digital Services, with 87 per cent of total sales by value being awarded by Whitehall.