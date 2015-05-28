German court claims AdBlock Plus is legally supported

AdBlock Plus has won another court battle in Germany, dispelling any notion the service is illegally interfering with content creators right to show intrusive ads.

The extension removes all ads on a website before loading, but allows some exceptions through its Acceptable Ads policy. AdBlock Plus has added a wide range of acceptable ads, alongside allowing the user at any time to turn on adverts for a particular domain.

Even though some content creators and especially TV producers see this as illegal tampering, the vast majority of the Internet supports AdBlock Plus. Over 40 per cent of website traffic comes from adblock users and this number is growing.

TV producers have more of a case than simple website owners, since free video content can take longer to develop. That means a 30 second video advert at the start of a 10-30 minute video is appropriate, but AdBlock Plus doesn’t have adequate tools to police this type of content and make sure it is above ground.

Considering some YouTube videos run for less than three minutes but demand a 30 second advert, it is clear why AdBlock Plus took the decision of allowing users to opt-in to adverts, instead of not having a choice.

Google has been rather patient with adblock users, instead of blocking them from content like several TV producers. Others, like Netflix and Amazon Instant Video, do away with adverts all together, offering ad-free TV fully supported by the pay per month business model.

AdBlock Plus has over 10 million downloads on Google Chrome alone, with a similar amount on Firefox and Internet Explorer. It recently launched an Android app, allowing mobile web browsing to be an ad-free experience, similar to desktop web browsing.