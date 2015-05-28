GoPro enters the virtual reality and drone markets

GoPro is looking to enter the virtual reality game, but no, it won't be making its own headset.

Instead, the company wants to everyone to use its cameras to create spherical photos and videos that can be used in virtual-reality worlds.

During Re/Code’s Code Conference, GoPro CEO Nick Woodman announced two new products on Wednesday: one is a six-camera system for those spherical videos, and the other one is a quadcopter.

The six-camera system is actually the “same old” GoPro camera times six – each can be used individually, as well as a unit.

"A GoPro camera is the one camera you can combine with other cameras to create a new camera," Business Insider quotes Woodman saying.

The footage from those six cameras can then be stitched together to form a full 360-degree image. The process will be done by Kolor, a virtual reality software company that GoPro brought last year.

To get the full effect of the VR content, users will have to grab themselves a VR headset like the Oculus Rift.

The price for the new GoPro gadget is a fancy $3,000 (£1,950), and it is expected to be shipped in the second half of this year.

Woodman also confirmed GoPro is working on its quadcopter that should start shipping in 2016. Woodman didn’t comment on the price, but explained why the company decided to make such a device:

"We've been seeing growth in the quad industry that reminds us of the early days of GoPro," Woodman says. "It's core enough to our business that it makes sense to make our own."