Lenovo Cast announced as circular Chromecast competitor

Another Chromecast competitor has been announced today, the Lenovo Cast. The new media streaming device features circular brushed metal form factor, more akin to a set-top box than the Chromecast or Amazon Fire Stick.

It connects to the TV through a HDMI port and allows users to send content from a mobile or computer to the TV. Lenovo Cast uses Google Cast to beam videos from mobile and desktop, alongside utilising Google’s growing support for third party channels.

The Lenovo Cast comes loaded with support for platforms, including Android, Chrome, Windows 8.1 and iOS through Miracast. This should make it easy to use Lenovo Cast on any and all devices. Lenovo plans to add Mac support in the future, but don’t count on that happening any time soon.

Compared to the Chromecast, the Lenovo Cast features 5GHz band WiFi for faster video upload and streaming. Google plans to add 5GHz to the new Chromecast, which may launch at Google I/O later today.

The Lenovo Cast is £10 more expensive than the Chromecast, but if customers want a more interesting design and faster streaming, it is the better option out of the two.

Lenovo is entering a crowded market with Roku, Amazon, Google and set-top box suppliers like Apple TV all competing for customers TV space. The recent drop in price to £59 for the Apple TV puts it in the same market as all of these media streaming devices working off USB.