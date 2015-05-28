Lenovo unveils refreshed ThinkPad 10 with enterprise security features

Lenovo has revealed a new ThinkPad 10 over at Tech World in China.

So what does this second-generation tablet offer? A new peppy processor is on board, plus Lenovo has incorporated the ThinkPad Pen Pro with the WRITEit app.

There's a choice of two new Intel Atom Cherry Trail quad core CPUs (an upgrade from Bay Trail), backed with 2GB or 4GB of RAM. Storage also comes with two options: 64GB or 128GB.

The ThinkPad 10 is, of course, a 10.1in tablet, with a 1900 x 1200 resolution, and it has a five megapixel rear camera with autofocus. The slate will also boast 3G/4G LTE support. 10 hours of battery life is promised, too.

The optional ThinkPad Pen Pro offers a more precise pen writing experience, Lenovo claims, and the new WRITEit application allows users to scribble away with the pen in any text field, subsequently converting that handwriting into text.

Enterprise security features are also an option with the ThinkPad 10, and you can tack on a fingerprint reader or dTPM encryption.

Luis Hernandez, vice president, ThinkPad Business, Lenovo, commented: “Best in class, the ThinkPad 10 highlights our extreme focus on innovation and responding to the diverse needs of our customers and tablet usage scenarios. Now the most mobile of users can enjoy the best of both worlds with the convenience of a tablet and the function of a full-PC style experience without compromising mobility, connectivity and security.”

Lenovo’s ThinkPad 10 will have Windows 10 on board and will be out later this summer, with the price of the tablet starting at $549 (£360).

As we reported earlier, Lenovo has also revealed some rather fancy concept gadgets at Tech World, including a dual-screened smartwatch and innovative smartphone.