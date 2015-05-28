LG G4c is now on sale at Carphone Warehouse

The LG G4c has gone on sale at Carphone Warehouse, or at least one colour is available now, with the other two colour variants on pre-order.

The gold and white versions of the phone are only available online, and it's the gold model of the LG G4c which is in stock (the black colour is the one available online and in stores – or it will be shortly, anyway).

How much will you fork out for the handset? Tariffs start from £15.50 per month, with that cheapest offering being on Carphone Warehouse’s iD network – you get 300 minutes, 5000 texts, and 500MB of 4G data.

O2 is the next cheapest tariff, at £17.50 per month, for which you get 300 minutes, unlimited texts, and 300MB of 4G data – so it's a slightly worse deal on data, for slightly more money. Carphone Warehouse's MVNO certainly looks very good value for money right now.

If you want more data, then the ID network has a 2GB plan which costs £19.50 per month (you also get 600 minutes and 5000 texts). All of these tariffs give you the handset for free.

The G4c has a 5in display with a resolution of 1280 x 720, driven by a 1.2GHz quad-core CPU and 1GB of RAM. The rear camera is eight megapixels, and the front snapper is a five megapixel effort.