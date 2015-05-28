Make IT an Engine of Innovation

Elevating the strategic value of IT systems

Today’s increasingly mobile, data-driven business environment demands a different approach to information technology (IT) systems. For businesses to truly elevate the strategic value of IT, they need to do far more than just keep individual systems running.

Staying ahead of the competition requires decision making based on more accurate information, increased business efficiency and productivity, and greater flexibility to respond to customer demands in real time. To achieve these goals, businesses must be supported by agile IT services that deliver the right compute for the right workload, starting with the servers that form the heart of IT and run the applications that deliver business performance.

IT and business in perfect sync

Innovative companies around the world have embraced a modernised, business-centric approach to IT, delivering orchestrated solutions that help achieve better business results. Now, more efficient and agile servers support this innovation by combining compute, storage, and networking resources to manage entire IT environments as programmable elements that are flexibly tailored to meet changing business demands. With HP ProLiant Gen9 servers, you can redefine your IT infrastructure so that it’s converged, software-defined, cloud-ready, and workload-optimised. HP ProLiant Gen9 servers can help organisations align IT infrastructures with key business outcomes: running operations efficiently, accelerating IT service delivery, and increasing business productivity and performance.

