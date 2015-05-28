Microsoft rekindles interest in Windows 10 Mobile, with two Windows 10 devices planned

Considering the apprehension from smartphone manufacturers on Windows 10 Mobile, Microsoft is planning two smartphones quick out the gate to keep customers and developers interested in the platform.

Codenamed the Talkman and Cityman, the two devices will feature aluminium edges with removable polycarbonate backs. Following the colour scheme of past Lumia devices, both will come in various vibrant colour options, which can be switched in and out.

The Talkman will be the smaller of the two with a 5.2-inch QHD display, alongside the Snapdragon 808 hexa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage with room for extra expandable storage via a microSD slot and 3000mAh removable battery.

It will also feature a 20MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front. Interestingly another German report claims Microsoft will add a USB Type-C port, allowing for fast charging and USB support, alongside a range of other supported connectors.

This would be a first for mobiles, even though talk of USB Type-C becoming the common port for all mobiles has been floating around since Apple introduced the new technology with its 12-inch MacBook.

The Cityman sports a larger 5.7-inch QHD display, alongside Qualcomm’s faster Snapdragon 810 octa-core CPU and similar internals to the Talkman. The battery has been beefed up to 3300mAh and it features the same USB Type-C support.

These are two impressive devices, perfect to kickstart the Windows 10 Mobile launch. The question is will Microsoft (previously Nokia) be the only contender on the Windows Phone platform? Or will others like Samsung, HTC and LG offer new smartphones with unique features unavailable on Android?