New report reveals deep insights into our smartphone preferences

What may work in one country may not necessarily translate positively in another. A new report published by DeviceAtlas has revealed detailed data on the latest trends in the mobile market, providing those searching for insight into the market the information they need.

The report is especially helpful for those looking to maximise their mobile-driven revenues, as sales figures alone are not enough to gain that valuable insight. The report delves deep into global mobile habits, sharing the most popular mobile web browser for countries, and the most popular operating systems by country.

It will also come as no surprise that the leading mobile OS in 2014 in terms of shipments for Android, taking up a staggering 81.5 per cent of the market share. Android was followed by iOS, which captured 14.8 per cent of the market, with Windows Phone taking home a paltry 2.7 per cent.

This trend is set to maintain as the gap between the Android OS and iOS is still growing. This will undoubtedly be helped by the notable releases of the Samsung Galaxy S6 and S6 Edge. Other Android smartphones that will increase this trend will likely be the HTC One M9, LG G4 and the Sony Xperia Z4. To put into perspective how greater lead Android OS has over iOS, Android reigned supreme in 56 our of the 67 countries tracked by DeviceAtlas.

As well as the dominant OS in each country, the report details the most popular web browser by country, and most popular screen size amongst others. To view the full report and to learn more about the mobile landscape in Q1 2015, click here.