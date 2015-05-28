Oculus Rift looks to be more expensive than first thought

So how much will the Oculus Rift cost when it finally emerges next year? Well, we now have a fair idea thanks to the chief exec of Oculus Brendan Iribe.

CNET reports that Iribe was drawn into conversation about the cost of the device at the Code Conference in California, and while he didn’t name an exact price by any means, he gave us an idea of the price bracket the Rift will fall into.

Iribe said that punters will spend $1500 (£975) on the Rift and a decent PC to run it with, with the computer weighing in at less than a grand.

In other words, the Oculus Rift will cost somewhere around the $500 (£325) mark.

That’s somewhat more expensive than the company has previously hinted, and of course the developer model of the Rift comes in at $350 (£230).

Iribe said: "Over time, we'd like it to get to $1,000 or less, as we get to the next generation of VR.” (That’s still the total cost of the peripheral and the PC, of course).

The Oculus Rift is expected to launch in the spring of 2016, which is about as soon as they can get it out there without rushing – although it's still likely to be beaten to the punch by the HTC Vive, which is expected to launch before 2015 is out.

We may hear more about pricing during a press event scheduled for June 11.

