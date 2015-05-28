Tablets find their audience among the old and the young

Tablet sales might be forever on the fall, but it seems as everyone has one, and the device has become a way for the younger, as well as the older, to get online.

In 2011, only 2 per cent of UK households had one. Today – 54 per cent, according to a report by UK media regulator Ofcom.

The device is very popular among the age group 34-54, as two thirds of them say they own one. In 2011, only 2 per cent had one.

Sixty percent of 16 to 34-year-olds with own or have access to one, up from 2 per cent in 2011.

“The 50+ age group invented most of the cool stuff we use today,” said Stefano Hatfield, chief executive of online community High50. “How old is Bill Gates, Tim Berners-Lee and Tim Cook? How old would Steve Jobs have been? Not only are we using them for reading digital newspapers and books, but also to binge-watch TV series, graze YouTube, stay in touch with family and friends over Skype and stay connected on Facebook.”

But it’s not just the older population that enjoys tablets. Parents are getting them for their children, as 11 per cent of three to four-year-olds have one of their own.

One in three children aged between five and 15 years old also have their own device, up from 19 per cent just two years ago, while overall 71 per cent of this age group at least have access to a tablet at home.

Smartphones might be increasing in size, but it seems as tablets have found their way into our homes and they won’t be leaving any time soon.