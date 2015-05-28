Top 5 Reasons to Move to HP BladeSystem

Business Value Highlights

IDC research shows that organisations migrating to HP BladeSystem (HP Blade servers) from traditional rack servers or upgrading their HP BladeSystem achieve substantial user productivity gains and reduce the annual cost of delivering compute services by an average of 56%.

The Data Center Challenge

IT services are a critical element in how companies deliver new products and services, interact with customers, and differentiate themselves in the

marketplace. IT departments must find ways to support the business by delivering top quality services and applications to customers and internal users in less time than ever without increased resources.

As a result, IDC believes that progressive organisations realise that IT technologies must be measured on the value they deliver in terms of business agility from faster provisioning and greater ease of management.

Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries