Google announces Project Brillo- an Internet of Things OS

Among the things Google announced during its I/O 2015 conference is Project Brillo – its take on the operating system for the Internet of Things devices.

As the company's senior VP Sundar Pichai explained, Brillo is derived from Android, which is an important detail as it will inherit many perks that might make developers' lives easier.

The IoT software will come together with connectivity options including WiFi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) implemented, together with a couple of "other low-power WiFi solutions."

Security is one of the main issues of IoT devices, as experts have warned multiple times how developers don't pay enough attention to it. Google might help, as because of its Android roots, Brillo is easy to secure, meaning that many device manufacturers can get to grips with the software.

Broad silicon support is also included, Google notes, adding that developers can manage Brillo from a centralised management control system.

What's also important is that the OS has low system requirements, and Google says it will be able to run on devices having as little as 32MB or 64MB of RAM. This information was, however, not confirmed.

Brillo debuted alongside Weave, "the communications layer by which IoT devices can actually talk to each other", with Google saying that the IoT needs a common language that allows devices, the cloud and Brillo to easily interact.

As Brillo is essentially Android, this means you will be able to use your Android devices such as a Galaxy S6 phone to control your kitchen and other house appliances.