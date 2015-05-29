Google makes clothes that are actually computers

I feel sorry for anyone who isn't Google, trying to place news to the media these days.

That endeavour is virtually impossible, as with Google’s I/O conference that took place in the last couple of days, we’re being flooded with news from the company.

And the best part is that almost anything that gets out of that conference is worth writing about. Take for example Project Jacquard – it is a project that weaves electronics into fabric, so that you can control your digital devices with nothing but regular, washable, cuttable clothes.

Business Insider was at the Google Advanced Technology and Projects (ATAP) division pavilion, where it showcased the project. In the demo at I/O, you could control the volume on a phone and make music pause or play just by tapping or swiping on a swath of totally normal fabric next to it.

The controls are in the piece of fabric with the slightly different texture. Other than that, the cloth feels no different — it's just fiber with controls woven in.

Project Jacquard will be officially announced today, according to the project's website.

As Business Insider writs, the project is very likely named after Joseph Marie Jacquard, the 18th-century French weaver who came up with the idea for a programmable loom.

Smart clothes are not a completely new idea, as we’ve seen attempts before. But those were just electronics sewn onto clothes. With this project, Google is upping the stakes.

ATAP is Google's top-secret division, where the search giant works on its craziest ideas away from the public eye.