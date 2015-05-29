Porn found on FBI owned web domain

And in today's hilarious news, someone at the FBI forgot to renew one of its own domains, which resulted in government websites serving porn, drugs and malware.

Wait, what?

The domain cirfu.net (Cyber Initiative and Resource Fusion Unit) was used to host the FBI's name servers. Those servers pointed domains, such as the seized MegaUpload sites, at FBI-controlled websites.

So when trying to reach MegaUpload, you would only be redirected to a page with an FBI banner. However, that domain, cirfu.net, expired, and someone bought it. Now, instead of directing you to a page with an FBI banner, the sites started dropping Web surfers onto a malicious feed of Web advertisements—some of them apparently laden with malware.

Cirfu.net was sold off to a self-described "Black Hat SEO" specialist who said he purchased the domain from GoDaddy at auction. Ars Technica has the details:

“On May 13 the domain's registration was changed to "Syndk8 Media Limited", a company at an address in Gibraltar. That address is occupied by Form-A-Co Gibraltar Ltd, a company that handles the registration of companies in Gibraltar, mail and phone/fax forwarding services, and yacht registration.”

The owner’s name – Earl Grey. Or at least, that’s how he calls himself.

However, it was not long before FBI got involved.

"We got a notice of an ongoing criminal investigation regarding malware distribution, which lead to a Terms of Service violation and domain suspension,” said Scott Gerlach, a senior security architect at GoDaddy.com.

Earl Grey was not happy when he found out about the domain suspension: "Serves me right for buying expired domains from the FBI,” he tweeted. “Cirfu.net is the domain in question. Google that bi*ch."