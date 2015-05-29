How to watch the FA Cup Final online and on TV

The world’s oldest cup competition comes to a climax this weekend as the 134th FA Cup Final plays out between Arsenal and Aston Villa.

The North London club will be looking to retain the trophy that they won in dramatic fashion last year, while Villa fans will be dreaming of their first piece of silverware since 1996.

Read more: Real Madrid debuts Microsoft-powered mobile app

Anyone wanting to watch the final on TV has two options: BT Sport or the BBC. The former’s coverage starts at 5pm, prior to a 5:30 kick-off, but there have been highlights of classic FA Cup matches all week. BBC One, meanwhile, is promising a whole day of coverage to appeal to the football purists.

Starting with BBC Breakfast and concluding with Match of the Day, the broadcaster will also showcase FA Cup specials of Top of the Pops 2 and Pointless, as well as showing the final, of course.

Both the BBC and BT Sport allow viewers to access their coverage online, although BT Sport users will need to be paid subscribers to watch the match on TV, BTsport.com or the BT Sport app. BBC iPlayer will also be streaming live TV and radio coverage of the match and its catch-up service will be available for the following seven days. TalkSport will be providing their own radio commentary on the match for anyone out there who would prefer not to listen to the BBC.

[interaction id="556830691c915e9c564375b2"]

Although Arsenal will be strong favourites, a Villa side resurgent under new manager Tim Sherwood will be confident of upsetting the status quo, and with Christian Benteke up-front they at least stand half a chance.

Read more: UC Expo 2015: UEFA, football and the cloud

Make sure you don’t miss one of the biggest games of the football season and tune in on Saturday, 30 May at 5:30 BST.