Pebble Time pre-orders set to roll out next month

Pebble has proven to be a darling of Kickstarter, launching its first smartwatch there and more recently launching its latest model in the same fashion. It's known as Pebble Time and if you got in on the Kickstarter then shipments have already begun. If you didn't, then you'll have to wait a bit, but not terribly long.

Beginning 22 June, less than a month away, you'll be able to place your pre-order. Shipping dates were not announced, but the sooner you order the sooner you're likely to get it.

"Pre-order timing was a burning question ever since wrapping our last Kickstarter campaign. With the cat out of the bag, let’s welcome more Pebblers to the Time family", pebble announces.

The latest version of the smartwatch comes with many new features including Uber Transport, ESPN, Fitocracy (for iOS users), iHeartRadio, TripAdvisor and more.

The company states "Pebble Time distills everything our community loves most about a smartwatch worth wearing for years to come". Ironic given that there will likely be a new and improved model in the future, though not right away.